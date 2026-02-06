Maplewood to Host Municipal 2026 Budget Hearing Saturday, Feb. 7

The Maplewood Township Committee will host the first of two budget workshops for the 2026 municipal budget on Saturday, February 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents and those interested can attend in person at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley Street, or watch and participate via Zoom at:
https://twp-maplewood-nj-us.zoom.us/j/89013620002?pwd=XN7d0BE2boGGznSm1FyZwgEJO3FfcL.1
Department heads will be presenting their budget requests, as town leaders grapple with budget pressures such as increases to the state health benefits plan. See the agenda attached below.
