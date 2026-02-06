Maplewood to Host Municipal 2026 Budget Hearing Saturday, Feb. 7

The Maplewood Township Committee will host the first of two budget workshops for the 2026 municipal budget on Saturday, February 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents and those interested can attend in person at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley Street, or watch and participate via Zoom at:

https://twp-maplewood-nj-us.zoom.us/j/89013620002?pwd=XN7d0BE2boGGznSm1FyZwgEJO3FfcL.1 Department heads will be presenting their budget requests, as town leaders grapple with budget pressures such as increases to the state health benefits plan. See the agenda attached below.

Read recent Maplewood municipal budget coverage here:

