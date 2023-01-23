GovernmentMaplewood

Maplewood to Host Property Tax Revaluation Webinar January 24

by The Village Green
The Village Green
The Maplewood Tax Assessor and revaluation firm Professional Property Appraisers invite all residents to attend their upcoming webinar on the Township’s revaluation process on Tuesday, January 24 at 7:00 pm.

See more information and find the link to the webinar here.

In June 2022, the Maplewood Township Committee approved a plan for the town’s tax assessor to solicit bids for a property tax revaluation to take place by 2024.

Assessors in Maplewood and South Orange are working together and both towns will complete a revaluation simultaneously as a cost-saving measure, officials said.

See Village Green’s coverage of the previous revaluation here:

SOMA: Reassessments are Coming; Property Inspections to Begin Soon

Maplewood, S. Orange Property Owners Get Ready: Reassessment Ahead in 2016

Maplewood & South Orange to Partner on Property Reassessment in 2016

