Maplewood to Host Property Tax Revaluation Webinar January 24

The Maplewood Tax Assessor and revaluation firm Professional Property Appraisers invite all residents to attend their upcoming webinar on the Township’s revaluation process on Tuesday, January 24 at 7:00 pm.

In June 2022, the Maplewood Township Committee approved a plan for the town’s tax assessor to solicit bids for a property tax revaluation to take place by 2024.

Assessors in Maplewood and South Orange are working together and both towns will complete a revaluation simultaneously as a cost-saving measure, officials said.

