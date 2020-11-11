Maplewood Town Hall, Municipal Buildings Remain Closed to Public; Libraries Are Still Open

From Maplewood Township:

Maplewood Town Hall [and other municipal buildings] remain closed to the public until further notice.

The Maplewood Municipal Court, Recycling Center, and Library will remain open to the public in compliance with the Governor’s existing Executive Orders regarding indoor capacity.

Although [some buildings are] closed to the public, the employees of Maplewood Township continue to work, while also practicing social distancing, in order to maintain and provide planning for future programming. Attached is a resource list containing all the services you can access remotely. Please also use our drop boxes located around Town Hall and the DeHart Community Center for payments and applications.

Thank you for your continued support and patience during this time. Please check our website regularly for updates. www.twp.maplewood.nj.us

Library Information

The Main Library and Hilton Branch are operating with modified hours and at reduced capacity, following protocols and compliance guidelines mandated by the state.

Both buildings continue to offer Curbside Pickup. When your requested materials are available we’ll check them out to you and you’ll receive notice when they’re ready for pickup. Place holds through our website or by phone.

Hilton Branch

Open Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 6 pm, with a maximum building capacity of 8

Curbside pickup: 10 am to 6 pm

Main Library:

Open Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 6 pm, Friday, 10 am to 5 pm, with a maximum building capacity of 25 (including a Children’s Room capacity of 9).

Curbside pickup: Monday through Friday, 12 pm to 6 pm, Saturday, 10 am to 1 pm.

For a resource guide to obtain township services, see below.

