Maplewood Township Committee to Swear in Jane Collins-Colding January 1

Jane Collins-Colding, who was elected in November, will be sworn in to the Maplewood Township Committee at a ceremony starting at 2 p.m. at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley Street, on January 1, 2026.

Members of the public are invited to attend in person or watch via Zoom at this link: https://maplewoodnj.gov/zoom.

Also at the Township’s annual Reorganization Meeting, members of the Township Committee will officially elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for 2026. The vote is mostly ceremonially as the TC members caucused in December to select Vic De Luca as Mayor and Malia Herman as Deputy Mayor for the year.

Once elected as Mayor, De Luca will give the annual State of the Township address.

See the agenda here:

