Maplewood Township Committee Unanimously Backs Letter to Biden Administration in Support of ERA

The Maplewood Township Committee unanimously voted to send a letter to the Biden administration in support of the Equal Rights Amendment at its Feb. 16 meeting.
The motion was brought forward by Committeewoman Nancy Adams. The letter would urge the Biden administration to pass the Equal Rights Amendment within the first . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at [email protected].