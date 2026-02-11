Maplewood Village Alliance Hosts Windows for Women Kickoff Party Feb. 26 Celebrating Women Artists

From The Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) will host the official Windows for Women kickoff party on Thursday, February 26, from 5:30–8:00 PM, at The Parlor Room at The Woodland, located at 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, NJ. This free community event launches the annual Windows for Women initiative, a month-long celebration of women artists held throughout Maplewood for the month of March, Women’s History Month.

The kickoff party will serve as an artist and merchant meet-and-greet, offering a preview of the artwork that will be featured in participating merchant windows and storefronts across Maplewood throughout the month of March. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, connect with the local businesses hosting their work, and enjoy a curated display of artwork before it is installed throughout the district. Wine and light refreshments will be served.

Windows for Women is grounded in the belief that lifting women artists strengthens the entire community. During March, local businesses across Maplewood’s business districts will transform their windows into gallery spaces, highlighting the work of women artists while supporting small businesses and encouraging residents and visitors to experience Maplewood through the arts.

“This kickoff party is an opportunity to bring artists, merchants, and the community together in advance of Women’s History Month,” said Maria Savidis Markatos, event chair and board member of the MVA. Maria adds “it offers a welcoming space to celebrate women artists, preview their work, and build connections that extend beyond the month of March. It is also a great opportunity for new or underrepresented female creatives to have a public platform to share their creations and bring awareness to their work.”

The event is free and open to the public and is designed to be an accessible, inclusive arts experience for all. The Windows for Women kickoff party and month-long initiative are organized and produced by the Maplewood Village Alliance, in collaboration with the Division of Arts & Culture of Maplewood Township and Springfield Avenue Maplewood (SAM).

Windows for Women Kickoff Party- Event Details

Thursday, February 26th, 5:30–8:00 PM

The Parlor Room at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, NJ 07040

Free and open to the public

For more information about the event and the Windows for Women initiative, visit here.

About the Maplewood Village Alliance

The Maplewood Village Alliance is a nonprofit organization serving Maplewood Village’s Special Improvement District. The MVA works in partnership with local businesses, property owners, and the Township of Maplewood to enhance economic vitality, support local commerce, activate public spaces, and foster a thriving, inclusive community.