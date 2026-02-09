Maplewood Village Alliance Welcomes Hello Huckleberry with Ribbon Cutting Celebration

From The Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) proudly hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, February 8, to celebrate the opening of Hello Huckleberry, a thoughtfully designed art and sensory studio for children and families, located at 151 Maplewood Avenue. Despite frigid temperatures, a joyful crowd gathered alongside Township Committee members, neighbors, and community supporters to officially welcome the new business to Maplewood Village.

Founded by Vaughn and Alleea Spann, Hello Huckleberry is an inviting, warm, and beautifully curated creative studio offering children’s classes, birthday celebrations, youth art and sensory summer camps, and private rentals for both children’s and adult programming. The ribbon cutting celebration reflected the studio’s spirit of creativity and connection, featuring a cotton candy artist who delighted attendees with whimsical, edible art — a crowd favorite for guests of all ages.

“Hello Huckleberry blends open-ended art, sensory exploration, and elevated design to create a space that feels calm, welcoming, and home-like,” said founders Vaughn and Alleea Spann. “We honor creativity as a process, inviting children to explore imagination through everyday materials in a thoughtfully curated environment.”

The inspiration behind Hello Huckleberry is deeply rooted in both family and artistry. Vaughn Spann is a contemporary artist represented by galleries nationally, and together the couple are raising three young children immersed in studio life and creative practice. “Art has always been part of our family’s everyday rhythm,” the Spanns shared. “Creating a space that honors imagination while contributing meaningfully to the community felt like a natural extension of that life.”

Opening in Maplewood Village was especially meaningful for co-founder Alleea Spann, a Maplewood native and Columbia High School alum. “There is truly no town like Maplewood,” she said. “Its creativity, diversity, and sense of community made it the perfect place to begin the Hello Huckleberry story.”

“Even in extreme cold, the turnout spoke volumes,” said ErinRose Baldry, Executive Director of the Maplewood Village Alliance. “Hello Huckleberry brings something truly special to the Village, a space filled with warmth, hope, creativity, and care. Vaughn and Alleea embody the kind of small business owners who strengthen our downtown and enrich our community.”

Hello Huckleberry is now open and welcoming families and creatives alike. To learn more about programming, events, and rentals, visit https://hellohuckleberry.com.

