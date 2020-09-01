Maplewood Village Considered for NJ, National Register of Historic Places; Public Informational Meeting 9/9

From the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission:

The Maplewood Historic Village District will be considered for nomination to the New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places by the New Jersey State Review Board for Historic Sites on October 2, 2020. Both registers are official lists of historic properties worthy of preservation and provide recognition and assistance in preserving our nation’s heritage.

To help Maplewood Village property owners, merchants, and the interested public understand the meaning of this listing, on Wednesday, September 9 at 8:00 p.m. the Township of Maplewood and the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission will host a virtual informational meeting. The history and unique qualities of Maplewood Village will be covered as well as the significance and effects of the registers. Presenters will be consultant Margaret Hickey, from Connolly & Hickey Historical Architects, who researched and wrote the nomination and Andrea Tingey, a principal Historical Preservation Specialist from the New Jersey Office of Historic Preservation (SHPO.) There will be time for Q&A. To sign-in to this Zoom meeting, please see below.

The Village is a much-loved, walkable centerpiece of Maplewood life. Its harmonious eclectic streetscape on sloping streets next to the railroad consists of largely early to mid-20th century commercial buildings that draw people to shop, eat, do business, gather, civically-engage and be entertained. A listing in the State and National Registers not only would be an honor, but it would also offer benefits to private Maplewood Village owners and to the town. It carries no additional regulation for private owners within the district, who can renovate or demolish their buildings at will, according to local zoning laws. These owners are also eligible for tax credits for work on their buildings, if it conforms to the Secretary of the Interior Standards for Rehabilitation.

Register listings generate community pride and are often used for marketing purposes, attracting residents, out-of-town visitors, and customers from a wider consumer base. The central business districts of many nearby towns such as Chatham, Madison, Montclair, Morristown, Summit and Westfield, as well as of the cities of Newark and Paterson are listed in the National Registers as recognition of their unique historical and architectural qualities.

The National Register is administered by the National Park Service. As of 2019, there were more than 95,000 properties listed. https://www.nps.gov/subjects/nationalregister/what-is-the-national-register.htm. The New Jersey Register of Historic Places is administered by the New Jersey Historic Preservation Office. https://www.nj.gov/dep/hpo/

