McGehee: Township Leaders Stand, March, Pray & Kneel in Solidarity with Community

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

Dear Community,

The tragic murder of George Floyd and the injustices against all black Americans is unacceptable.

The Maplewood Township Committee along with the South Orange Board of Trustees stand, march, pray and kneel in solidarity with our Maplewood and South Orange community who are demonstrating, marching, and protesting for justice and equality for black men, black women, black Americans, and people of color.

We also want our residents to be safe and healthy by encouraging everyone to have facial coverings while demonstrating and using your facial coverings when unable to maintain social distancing so we can protect each other’s health while we unite for justice.

MORE TESTING OPPORTUNITIES THIS WEEK

In partnership with Salerno Medical Associates, we will be providing a

COVID-19 AND COVID-19 ANTIBODY MOBILE TESTING SITE.

Monday June 8th through Friday June 12th from 8am to 4pm

129 Boyden Ave. – Maplewood Office of Emergency Management Building

Entrance is through the Maplewood Community Pool Parking Lot.

This is a walk through or drive over and park site with 150 testing spots each day. It is a first come, first served basis. We will have officers and security there to monitor the location. People will be able to park in the two rows near the garden area.

All insurances are accepted (private, Medicare, Medicaid). You MUST bring an insurance card with you and a form of I.D. is required.

If you do not have insurance, please bring your social security card to be tested and there will be no charge.

Testing process is a throat swab and blood sample for COVID-antibodies, provided by a professional licensed nurse.

Testing is also continuing at Weequahic Park for all Essex county residents. Test times are from 9 am to 12 noon and residents must arrive by car. You can also register at www.essexcovid.org

PUBLIC HEALTH DIVISION UPDATE

The Maplewood Public Health Division numbers for the period of Saturday 5/30 through Friday 6/5 are as follows:

Total Cases: 298 (+3) Age range of new cases: 36 to 58.

Probable Cases: 7 (+1)

Total Deaths: 25

Total recovered cases: 222 (+27)

NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 163,893 (+5,049)

Essex County confirmed cases: 18,066 (+520) (3rd highest county in NJ)

Essex County confirmed deaths: 1,701 (+54) (highest county in NJ)

The Maplewood COVID-19 website https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/covid19

For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

FACIAL COVERINGS REQUIRED IN MAPLEWOOD PARKS

Individuals within the Township of Maplewood’s parks are required to have face coverings and practice social distancing and use face coverings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. We are healthier together by staying apart.

GOVERNMENT

Following the Governor’s directive, the Township is moving forward with Stage Two of the reopening plan which will include outdoor dining for restaurants as of June 15th. The directive outlines capacity limits to ensure that all patrons can remain six feet apart in all directions from all other patrons at all times, except for those who are sharing a table. It prohibits entering the indoor premises except to use the restroom or to seek take-out (place an order and/or pick up food) and requires patrons to wear a face covering while inside the indoor premises unless the patron has a medical reason for not doing so or is a child under two years of age. All businesses are also to follow state and federal safeguarding guidelines:

Wash hands

Wear masks in public

Respect social distancing

Minimize gatherings

Disinfect workplace and businesses

We have passed resolutions to accommodate Stage Two and are working with our special improvement district managers and restaurant owners on options to create or expand their outdoor footprint including but not limited to sidewalks and parklets.

Mayor Frank