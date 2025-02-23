NYC’s Kaufman Music Center Names Anthony Mazzocchi As Executive Director

Columbia High School graduate, former South Orange-Maplewood K-12 Supervisor of Fine Arts, and former South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education member Anthony Mazzocchi has been named as the new Executive Director of Kaufman Music Center in New York City.

From the Kaufman Music Center:

Following a nationwide search, the GRAMMY®-nominated music educator Anthony Mazzocchi has been chosen as the new Executive Director of Kaufman Music Center. A visionary leader who has dedicated his career to shaping the future of music education and performance, Mazzocchi has served since 2020 as Director of the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University, and Executive Director of the Kinhaven Music School in Vermont since 2010. An accomplished trombonist, Mazzocchi has performed with leading ensembles including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, New Jersey Symphony and San Diego Symphony, and in numerous Broadway productions.

Pianist Orli Shaham, Chair of Kaufman Music Center’s Board of Trustees, says, “Anthony Mazzocchi’s clear vision and broad understanding of the cultural and musical landscape make him the perfect leader to take us forward in exciting new ways. As an experienced music educator and transformative leader, he brings a remarkable breadth of experience, dedication and expertise to our music education and performance programs.”

Anthony Mazzocchi says,“I am deeply honored to assume the role of Executive Director at Kaufman Music Center, a truly extraordinary organization that stands at the unique intersection of education, performance and public service. I am excited to further demonstrate the power of the arts to develop individuals and strengthen communities. Together with the exceptional team at Kaufman, I am eager to build on the Center’s storied legacy and ensure its continued impact for generations to come.”

At the John J. Cali School of Music, Mazzocchi spearheaded initiatives such as the Cali Immersive Residency Program, the pioneering Cali Pathways Project to advance diversity in the field, and international artist partnerships. Under his guidance, the School developed innovative programs like a BA in Recording and Production Arts and forged collaborations with premier venues such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, National Sawdust and Kaufman Music Center.

A passionate advocate for music education, Mazzocchi significantly expanded the Kinhaven Music School’s programs and financial foundation, leading efforts to establish the nation’s first semester boarding school for music and developing tuition-free programs for young musicians.

Mazzocchi’s influence extends to publishing, with his books being widely adopted by educational organizations — including the NYC Department of Education — and institutions globally. His TEDx talk, “What Can a Trombone Choir Teach the World About Collaboration and Leadership?” encapsulates his commitment to music as a means of fostering teamwork and innovation.

About Kaufman Music Center Established with the mission of providing access without barriers, Kaufman Music Center proudly programs a comprehensive musical experience for students, performers and audiences in New York and beyond. Merkin Hall, the Center’s intimate performance venue, provides unparalleled access to today’s most compelling artists, workshops and competitions, offering students, artists and audiences alike the chance to share music at the highest level. Its acclaimed Artist-in-Residence program also gives those performers the resources to develop groundbreaking, multidisciplinary projects as well as educational opportunities to mentor and inspire. Kaufman Music Center continuously cultivates and nurtures new generations of artists through Special Music School, New York’s only K-12 public school prioritizing an intensive, immersive and musically-focused education without financial barriers, as well as Lucy Moses School, Manhattan’s largest community performing arts school for students of all ages.

KAUFMAN MUSIC CENTER ON THE WEB: Website | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook