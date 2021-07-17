Parents Report Children Sickened at Maplewood Pool Today

Numerous parents have reported that their children became ill today after a greenish, brownish plume appeared in the main pool at the Maplewood Community Pool complex, with several reporting that they had taken their children to area hospital emergency rooms with trouble breathing, vomiting, blue lips, lethargy and coughing.

Parents reported the illnesses on the SOMA Lounge Facebook group, as well as by contacting Village Green via email, FB messenger and text.

Parents said that the trouble began when a green-brown plume was released from the pool filter near the ramp of the main pool at around 12:45 p.m. They reported a strong odor of chlorine. (One parent reported smelling a strong chlorine odor closer to noon.)

“The jets turned on really high for a minute (which I thought was weird, but didn’t think anything of it),” Michael Kirkwood wrote to Village Green. “Then we smelled the chlorine and the water was turning green / brown. We got out as quickly as we could along with everyone else. Basically we breathed in the chlorine and then started coughing.”

Kirkwood said his five-year-old son “vomited at the pool right after he got out and has been lethargic. Took his first nap in 2 years. Our pediatrician advised us to call 911 if he had genuine trouble breathing but he got a little better so we’ve just been monitoring him.”

“I know my son was coughing like he has never before, so bad he could barely breathe, couldn’t talk,” said another parent of a six-year-old. “Once I knew it was bad I grabbed him [and] came home to give him a breathing treatment,” said the parent, whose son has a history of asthma as a baby but has not had symptoms in the last few years. He continued, “I almost called 911 from my house.”

The parent, whose son seems to have recovered, said he remains concerned about what the boy might have ingested and whether he could have breathing issues in the future. “Something caused my son and others to cough so severely that it made breathing difficult for a prolonged period.”

However, Maplewood Director of Community Affairs Melissa Mancuso reported on SOMA Lounge, “Today we experienced a mechanical problem that caused a main pool filter issue that has now been resolved. As the system restarted we saw sediment cloud the main pool, so we closed it as a safety precaution. There was no chlorine or other chemical spill.”

Parents pushed back on that statement.

One mother wrote on SOMA Lounge, “My kids are in the hospital. Can’t breath well. One is throwing up. Don’t tell us that wasn’t chemical? Please tell us what it is, so we can tell the [doctors].”

Another father posted, “My son is at the hospital. He threw up several times and is now on oxygen. How can you say there was no chemical spill? What was that brown liquid my kids drank?”

At approximately 4:20 p.m., the Township posted this following statement on its Facebook page:

Good afternoon Maplewood residents. Please be advised that there was not a chemical or gas leak, as stated on social media, at our swimming pool today. The result of the discoloration was from sediment/dirt as a result of a brief malfunction of the pool filter. The pool water is tested every two hours and has passed all tests. It will continue to be tested as we get ready to reopen tomorrow. The pool is currently closed due to weather and will remain closed for the rest of the day as we prepare for tomorrow’s re-opening.

Village Green will continue to follow this story.