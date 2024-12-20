President Qawi Telesford’s Remarks Upon Leaving South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed

The following remarks were made by Dr. Qawi Telesford, president of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education, after he was honored at the December 19, 2024 BOE meeting. Telesford will be leaving the 9-person Board in January when three newly elected members are sworn in. Telesford lost election to a second three-year term on the BOE in November.

As I reflect on my board service over the past three years, I ask myself: What is the power of a board? The way I see it, a board of education does nothing to directly advance the education of children, nor should it. We are not experts, and in my experience, when the board thinks it knows better than the educators who have spent decades devoted to educating our children, it only creates problems. So what is our power? Our power is to support this cadre of educators and administrators who have one goal: to improve student outcomes.

When I joined the board, I had hopes of collaborating with my colleagues and our dedicated administrative team. Our focus was simple: we must improve the lives of all students in this district.

Fast forward to today, I can attest to joining a board that was relatively stable and watching as it descended into chaos. That’s when I realized the true power of a board. Beyond our good intentions, we can derail forward progress that affects all students. As I look at the important advances we’ve made in workforce diversity, student achievement in ELA, and increasing the accountability for educating our Black and Brown students, I am thankful we retained [English Language Arts Supervisor] Dr. [Jane] Bean-Folkes, who continues to make substantial gains in student outcomes and equity for our students.

I also tip my hat to the work of [Asst. Supt. of Curriculum & Instruction] Ms. [Ann] Bodnar and [Director of Curriculum and Instruction] Dr. [Zoila] Correa for their tireless efforts in advancing the conversations around student achievement. Decisions by the board are not what propel these efforts forward; it is your dedication that has reformed our I&RS practices across the school district, better targeting of interventions students facing challenges in classrooms, improved our ability to identify gifted students, and secured a data platform that will lead to further improvement for our students.

These achievements remind me of the importance of stability, which, unfortunately, we learned all too well through the follies of a board and how it can negatively aƯect our high school. When I was a student at CHS, we had five principals. That’s right—five. Reflecting on that time, I’m glad to see Columbia today helmed by Frank Sanchez. Thinking about last school year, I realize how close we came to seeing our high school slip into the old patterns of disarray. I’m not only happy to see Principal Sanchez receive tenure, but I was also glad to attend the Building One New Jersey Year-End Celebration where Principal Sanchez received the award for 2024 Public Servant of the Year. It was an honor to celebrate an educator who exemplifies courageous leadership, fearless advocacy, and a commitment to inclusive and equitable education.

Again, I ask: What is the power of a board? It is to ensure that the actions of bad actors do not stymie the progress of our school district. This also underscores the immense power of a school board: while we can support growth, we also have the potential to thwart progress. That is a sobering reality and a responsibility we must never take lightly.

I am also grateful for Dr. Gilbert, who stepped up when the district needed him most. His resolve and devotion to ensuring equity infuses every aspect of our district’s work and serves as a testament to what we as a board, and our community, must continue to demand in every decision we make.

I want to thank my fellow board colleagues for the lessons I’ve learned from them. Liz, you’ve shown me what it means to advocate fearlessly for equity. Some may call it being “too equity-driven,” but that is exactly what we need. Regina, you have taught me what it means to center students in our work and ensure that is part of every conversation. Nubia, you taught the importance of communication and what is essential for reaching our community. Bill, you taught me what it means to be present and stepping up for a cause. Will, I appreciate the depth that you take in approaching a topic, dissecting it thoroughly and seeking to understand every voice with an eye toward the broader picture. Shayna, I think you embody everything that we need in a board member, one he has a wealth of experience, but knows exactly how to use that experience to enhance and support the great work being done in our district. Kaitlin, you taught what it really means to galvanize a community.

Finally, I want to thank Arun. A few years ago, we didn’t know each other. Despite having completely diƯerent backgrounds and approaches, we often aligned on key topics. It reminds me of the age-old claim that board candidates make about being independent thinkers. You truly embody that, and I’m proud to call you a friend after our board service ends.

I am also grateful to have served alongside past board members like Susan Bergin, Thair Joshua, Erin Siders, Courtney Winkfield, and Johanna Wright. You all served during an incredibly challenging time in our district, but your leadership helped us navigate COVID, deliver one of the largest teacher salary increases in over a decade, and advance equity plans despite immense adversity.

Being a board member has taught me that our most important responsibility is to think about every single student, especially the most vulnerable. It’s not about appeasing the loudest voices or those with the resources to sue; it’s about ensuring every student gets what they need to succeed. Our focus on equity isn’t just rhetoric—it’s about taking meaningful action, even when it makes people uncomfortable. Progress often does.

Above all else, I want to thank my wife, who is truly the unelected member of our Board. Our committee meetings become her committee meetings, and our long hours become

her long hours. I am deeply grateful for the time, dedication, and support she has given me every time I’ve sat on this dais. While they call the school board a thankless job, I believe it’s crucial to acknowledge that it is our spouses who endure the most for the advancement of our students.

To my colleagues, students, educators, and this community—thank you. Together, we’ve built something strong, and I am proud to have been part of it. While the work may sometimes feel thankless, the true reward is seeing our students thrive. This has always been, and will always be, about them.