Shop Springfield Avenue Sale Day and Join the Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 13

From Springfield Avenue Maplewood:

Visit Springfield Avenue Maplewood on Saturday, December 13 for the Springfield Avenue Sale Day! Twenty of our most loved businesses will be offering a special sale on Saturday ranging from big discounts to special deals.

Participating businesses include Akuaba Fashions, the Apothecarium, Astah’s Art Gallery, Botanical Wellness Spa, Ceru, El Rey Mexican Kitchen, Gallery 746, General Store Shops & Café, Grandma Emma’s Bake Shop, HLS Juice Bar & Grill, Home Sweet Home Tattoo, Lum’s Cellars, Majestic Smoothie & Juice Bar, Maplewood Bike Shed, N and K Prime, Our Gang Travel, the Sandwicheria, Stanhope Africa, Tile Design Inspiration, the Urban Cyclery Shop, and Wine Barrel.

While on the Avenue, shoppers can finish and submit their Holiday Shopping Passports for a chance to win a gift basket worth $300! And keep an eye out this season for the SAM the Elf, made by Springfield Avenue’s own Magie McGowan. SAM the Elf will move from store to store this holiday season.

And after you shop local on the 13th, join us at the Tree Lighting at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo starting at 4pm.

Visit https://www.springfieldavenue.com/2025-shop-local for more information.