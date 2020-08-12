Maplewood

SOMA Justice Statement on Signs Posted at Homes of Maplewood Elected Officials

By access_timeAug-12-2020

The following statement was posted to the SOMA Justice Facebook group on August 7, 2020, following incidents of vandalism and trespassing at the homes of  Maplewood Township Committee members Vic DeLuca and Greg Lembrich:

SOMA Justice believes in making and building a warm and welcoming community that is committed to justice, equity, and meaningful dialogue. We were deeply saddened to hear that someone recently posted yard signs with inflammatory language outside the homes of two of our community’s elected leaders, making them feel violated and unsafe.

We are grateful for the service of our town’s leaders — they are our neighbors and our friends. We believe that we are better when we listen to each other, when we learn from each other, and when we look out for the most vulnerable community members among us.

We will continue to work with our leaders to make our towns safe and welcoming for all residents in our community.

— SOMA Justice: Addressing Race and Inequality in Maplewood and South Orange

Other Stories

  • Karen Pisciotta, Voted New Maplewood Planning Board Chair, Remembers Jerry Ryan
  • Joe Canal's Set to Open This Month on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood
  • Springfield Avenue Masked Portraits: Sheila & Alonzo Cartlidge of Our Gang Travel
  • SOMA Justice Statement on Signs Posted at Homes of Maplewood Elected Officials