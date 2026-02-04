SOMSD Board of Ed to Hold Open, Public NJSBA Strategic Planning Workshops 

From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

Please be advised that the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education will hold the NJSBA Strategic Planning Workshops on the following dates:

Monday, March 16, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Monday, May 11, 2026

All workshops will be held in the Columbia High School Media Center, located at 17 Parker Avenue, Maplewood, New Jersey. Each session will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of these workshops, facilitated by the New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA), is to engage a broad range of district stakeholders in a comprehensive and collaborative strategic planning process. Through structured small-group discussions and facilitated activities, participants will:

Identify and affirm the district’s existing strengths, accomplishments, and core values;

Examine challenges, emerging issues, and areas requiring improvement or increased support;

Establish shared priorities for the district’s academic, operational, and organizational growth;

Develop long-term goals that reflect the collective vision of the South Orange-Maplewood community.

The input, themes, and recommendations gathered during these sessions will be synthesized and used by the District to develop a multi-year strategic plan that the Board of Education will vote on to accept. This plan will serve as a guiding framework for decision-making, resource allocation, program development, and continuous improvement efforts across the district. It is intended to ensure alignment with the district’s mission, vision, equity commitments, and long-term educational objectives.

These workshops are open to the public for participation and observation; however, no formal action will be taken during these sessions.

Please note that these meetings will be held in person and will not be streamed or recorded for public viewing.

Imani Moody, Board Secretary