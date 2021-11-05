Maplewood

Township of Maplewood Hosts ‘In Vehicle’ Veterans Day Ceremony November 11

by The Village Green
From the Township of Maplewood:

All are invited to the 18th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony honoring all Maplewood Veterans and their families on Thursday, November 11th , 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood. To protect the health and safety of all participants, this year’s event will be an “in vehicle” program which will allow for social distancing. Following further precautions, we are unfortunately not able to provide refreshments.

When you arrive at the Municipal Building, please drive to the rear parking lot (entrance off of Park Road) where you will be directed. Dress warmly to enjoy the program from your vehicle. Walking pedestrians of course welcome.

All are welcome and we look forward to seeing you!!

