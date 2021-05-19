VIDEO, PHOTOS: ‘SOMA for Palestine’ Hosts Rally in Maplewood Village

SOMA [South Orange-Maplewood] for Palestine held a rally in Maplewood Village this evening, with several dozen participants gathering in Ricalton Square before marching to Town Hall on Valley Street.

Per the group’s Facebook page:

People of conscience across the world are mobilizing to support the Palestinian call for action on Tuesday, 18 May. This is not an “Arab-Israeli conflict,” an “Israel-Hamas war,” “communal clashes,” or a “civil war,” but rather another chapter in more than a century of Zionist settler-colonialism. Stand in solidarity with Palestinians resisting apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and state-sanctioned violence.