VIDEO, PHOTOS: ‘SOMA for Palestine’ Hosts Rally in Maplewood Village

SOMA [South Orange-Maplewood] for Palestine held a rally in Maplewood Village this evening, with several dozen participants gathering in Ricalton Square before marching to Town Hall on Valley Street.
Per the group’s Facebook page:
People of conscience across the world are mobilizing to support the Palestinian call for action on Tuesday, 18 May. This is not an “Arab-Israeli conflict,” an “Israel-Hamas war,” “communal clashes,” or a “civil war,” but rather another chapter in more than a century of Zionist settler-colonialism. Stand in solidarity with Palestinians resisting apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and state-sanctioned violence.
One speaker at Ricalton Square related how his family lost their home in Jaffa in 1948: “It was a catastrophe for Palestinians because over 700,000 Palestinians were kicked out in 1948. My family home still sits in Jaffa. Still there. And we can’t go back to it. How is that fair?”
When asked why she attended the rally, Sophie Ostella, Columbia High School Class of 2022, said “As a Jewish person in Ma[SO I think it’s extremely important to not only show support for the people in Palestine, but also to acknowledge that condemning the Israeli government is not inherently anti-Semitic.”
The story contains reporting by Courtney Plaza.