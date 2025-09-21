Visit The Baker Street Fall Flea Saturday, September 27 and Experience Maplewood at Its Best

From The Baker Street Flea:

If you’ve ever walked down Baker Street during a Flea, you know it feels different. The block is alive – lined with tents, music spilling into the air, neighbors stopping to chat while kids dart between booths, and the smell of food and coffee drifting through. It’s one of those days that reminds you why you chose Maplewood in the first place.

This Saturday, September 27 from 11AM–5PM, the Baker Street Fall Flea returns, bringing together more than 80 vendors, food, music, and community spirit in the heart of the Village.

“We wanted to create something that feels like Maplewood,” says Maggie Marotta, owner of Baker Street Market and co-producer of the Flea. “Something joyful and welcoming, where neighbors can support neighbors and discover something special they can’t find anywhere else.”

This year’s lineup will showcase everything from handmade jewelry and art to vintage finds, home goods, and local food favorites. The Tap & Wine Yard, created with Neighbors Wine Shop, Pallet Brewing Company and the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund, will offer a spot to sip and unwind, while live performances will keep the energy going all day. That includes local DJs, family-favorite acts, and Sockmouth, a Columbia High School band, highlighting the Flea’s commitment to giving young people in the community a stage to shine.

What keeps people coming back isn’t just the shopping — it’s the feeling the Flea creates. Over and over, neighbors share how much they look forward to each event, calling the energy uplifting and the vibe a reminder of why they love living in Maplewood.

“The Flea always feels like Maplewood at its best,” one neighbor told us. “It’s the kind of day that reminds me exactly why I love living here.”

Vendors feel the same way. For many, the Flea is a chance to connect with customers face-to-face, try new ideas, and be part of something bigger than just a market.

“The Flea is amazing. The vibe in Maplewood just feels right,” say Michelle Padover and Chris Taharally of Coluna Coffee & Cookies. “Deciding to haul my wares to market is one I take seriously — the Flea has been a profitable and fun market for me both times.”

For co-producer and MEUS owner, Marichelle Hills, that kind of feedback is exactly why the Flea exists. “When you buy something here, you’re not just making a purchase. You’re investing in someone’s joy, their creativity, and their dream. That’s what keeps our town vibrant.”

Supported by the Maplewood Village Alliance and Maplewood Township, the Fall Flea has quickly become one of the most anticipated events of the season. It’s a chance to spend a fall Saturday in a way that not only fills your tote bag, but also strengthens the community you call home.

The Baker Street Fall Flea takes place this Saturday, September 27 from 11AM–5PM (rain or shine) in Maplewood Village. Come for the vendors, stay for the music and wine, and leave with a little more Maplewood in your heart.