South Orange and Maplewood, Commuters Brace for Possible NJ Transit Strike

With a possible NJ Transit Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) strike looming, potentially as early as Friday, May 16, South Orange Village and Maplewood Township officials are in discussions with a private bus company and are making alternative plans for commuter parking and jitney routes to NJ Transit buses.

South Orange and Maplewood are talking with Boxcar, a private bus service with stops in Maplewood and South Orange, in hopes that it will launch a direct commuter bus route from South Orange and Maplewood to New York City.

“But we need your support,” South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum told commuters on social media “If you are interested in this bus option, you need to add your name to the list to show demand and help us bring the route to life.” The link to the list to show support for a direct bus route with Boxcar is here.

If there is a strike, there will be a special NJ Transit express bus from South Orange station direct to Port Authority Bus Terminal from from 5:30 a.m. through 9:30 a.m. weekday mornings. The return express service from Port Authority to South Orange Rail Station will be from 3:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, the 107 Bus Service will also operate its regular schedule daily and will pick up passengers at Sloan and 2nd Street in South Orange. “I have asked for more service for 107 as well,” Collum wrote.

Collum told the Village Green that even with the expanded 107 and an express bus, there will not be enough service for the demand of the two towns’ commuters.

“We cannot replace rail service with existing bus capacity,” she told the Village Green. “NJTransit estimates only 20% of rail riders will be accommodated.”

“This isn’t just a temporary inconvenience, people need to get to work to provide for their families, pay bills, and need reliability getting home, especially as it relates to childcare,” she said in her post. “We have people with disabilities who rely on mass transit and can’t just jump on a bus and hoof it. First responders need to get to their jobs, and teachers need to be in their classrooms. I am hoping that NJ Transit and BLET can come to an agreement soon in Washington and announce that we’re “back on track.”

Maplewood Township is adjusting its Jitney schedules to get commuters to the South Orange train station for the express 105 bus, and reducing its jitney schedules. Those schedules can be found on the Maplewood Township website. Maplewood released the following information late Wednesday afternoon regarding jitney pick up and drop off:

Maplecrest/Hilton and Elmwood/Parker jitneys will drop-off/pick-up from South Orange train station, exact location TBD. Residents can walk to/from the 107 bus stop on Sloan Street at 2 nd Street.

Street. Wyoming jitney will drop-off/pick-up from SOPAC, on the west side of the South Orange train station. Residents can walk to/from the 107 bus stop on Sloan Street at 2nd Street.

To read more about Maplewood’s jitney plan and alternate transit options, see the pdf below.

Download (PDF, 575KB)

According to the South Orange Village website, Village officials will be meet on Thursday, May 15 to discuss strategies to help ease traffic flow and reduce congestion during peak commuting hours and will share plans for that after the meeting.

For those who commute by ferry, NY Waterway — which operates the largest ferry fleet between New Jersey and New York — is also preparing to increase service for New Jersey rail commuters, including deploying additional ferry boats and crew as needed, in the event of a rail service disruption.

Passengers are encouraged to monitor and sign up for announcements, advisories and route-specific alerts through nywaterway.com, the NY Waterway app and social media channels.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to increase capacity and frequency of our ferry service between New Jersey and Manhattan based on demand,” said NY Waterway President and CEO Armand Pohan in a press release issued on May 13. “The ferry, which is fast, comfortable and reliable, can provide the best alternative commuting option into and out of the city for many New Jersey rail commuters.”

NY Waterway provides service to both Midtown (W. 39th Street) and downtown Manhattan (Pier 11/Wall Street and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City) from nine New Jersey terminals in Edgewater, Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City and South Amboy.