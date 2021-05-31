CommunityFood & WellnessSouth Orange

30th Annual South Orange Farmers Market Runs June 2-October 27

by The Village Green
From South Orange Village Center Alliance:

The South Orange Farmers Market returns for its 30th season on Wednesday, June 2 in the Sloan St. Lot (across from the NJ Transit station). All  of your favorite farmers and vendors will be at the market with additional vendors being  added each week. The market will be stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, freshly  baked breads, nuts, meats, pickles, olives, homemade ice cream, apple cider, soul food and so much more. 

Participating vendors include (vendor list subject to change): 

FULL SEASON VENDORS 

  • Alstede Farms  
  • BelleJohns Soul Food 
  • Gourmet Nuts and Dried Fruit 
  • Hoboken Farms 
  • Nitjuan Designs 
  • Pickles, Olives, Etc… 
  • Stony Hill Farms 
  • Top Shelf Plus LLC 

PART SEASON VENDORS 

  • Spicegrove 
  • The Lather Bee Co. 

The market will open weekly on Wednesdays from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM through October 27th. The farmers market will follow state COVID guidelines. Visit https://www.sovillagecenter.org to view  the latest list of vendors. 

 

