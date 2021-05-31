30th Annual South Orange Farmers Market Runs June 2-October 27

From South Orange Village Center Alliance:

The South Orange Farmers Market returns for its 30th season on Wednesday, June 2 in the Sloan St. Lot (across from the NJ Transit station). All of your favorite farmers and vendors will be at the market with additional vendors being added each week. The market will be stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, freshly baked breads, nuts, meats, pickles, olives, homemade ice cream, apple cider, soul food and so much more.

Participating vendors include (vendor list subject to change):

FULL SEASON VENDORS

Alstede Farms

BelleJohns Soul Food

Gourmet Nuts and Dried Fruit

Hoboken Farms

Nitjuan Designs

Pickles, Olives, Etc…

Stony Hill Farms

Top Shelf Plus LLC

PART SEASON VENDORS

Spicegrove

The Lather Bee Co.

The market will open weekly on Wednesdays from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM through October 27th. The farmers market will follow state COVID guidelines. Visit https://www.sovillagecenter.org to view the latest list of vendors.