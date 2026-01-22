Achieve’s Community-Powered Fundraiser ‘Nights of 100 Dinners’ Returns Saturday, March 7 (And All Month Long)

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange and Maplewood:

After a few-year hiatus, and by popular demand, the Achieve Foundation of South Orange and Maplewood is proud to bring back “Nights of 100 Dinners,” a beloved, grassroots fundraising tradition that invites community members to gather with friends and neighbors — in any way they choose — in support of local public schools.

Throughout March, volunteer hosts across Maplewood and South Orange will open their homes, backyards, and favorite gathering spots for everything from brunches and cocktail hours to game nights, murder mysteries, family pizza parties, and yes, even dinners. The format is simple: hosts create a gathering they love, invite their friends and neighbors, and ask guests to make a donation to benefit the Achieve Foundation.

“The heart of ‘Nights of 100 Dinners’ has always been about community — people coming together in meaningful, personal ways to support our schools,” said Eileen Collins Neri, Executive Director of the Achieve Foundation. “We’re thrilled to bring this popular event back in a way that’s flexible, inclusive, and reflective of how our community connects today.”

Launched more than 20 years ago, “Nights of 100 Dinners” began with a small group of hosts inviting friends to their homes on a single night. Over time, it grew into a month-long celebration of creativity, generosity, and civic pride, raising tens of thousands of dollars annually for students and educators in the South Orange and Maplewood School District. Funds raised through the initiative support Achieve’s wide-ranging work, including educator grants, free student tutoring, Maker Madness and STEM education, music programming, and other innovative and educationally enriching projects.

Community members interested in hosting or sponsoring a gathering are encouraged to get involved. Hosts receive simple guidance and support from Achieve, but complete freedom to design an event that fits their style, schedule, and social circle.

To learn more, visit achievefoundation.org. Ready to host? Complete the online form or email [email protected].

ACHIEVE IN ACTION

Over the past two decades, the Achieve Foundation has raised over $4.5 million for local schools and awarded more than 1,300 grants to SOMSD faculty. Last year, Achieve facilitated free tutoring for 464 students, supported STEAM education through community programs like Maker Madness, fostered music education through the Pollock Arts Initiative, and helped connect community to classrooms districtwide.

To donate or learn more, visit www.achievefoundation.org.