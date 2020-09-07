Brown Water Alert: South Orange 2020 Hydrant Flushing to Start Evening of 9/13

From South Orange Township:
As part of the Water Utility annual maintenance requirements every hydrant in the Village will be tested and flushed.
Our annual Hydrant flushing will begin on the night of September 13th (Sunday) and as previous in years we will start in the North West section and work our way to the South East section of the Village.
The flushing will start each evening at 9:00 pm and will continue to 5:00 am the next morning. The flushing duration will be for approximately one week.
Since the flushing will occur in the late evening and early morning hours we do not expect any issues but there may be occasional brown color or lower pressure. If you feel there is a problem please contact the South Orange Water Utility customer service number at: 1-855-722-7072.
Customer Tips
- Avoid running your tap water and using the washing machine or dishwasher while crews are flushing in your area.
- If discolored water occurs, simply run the cold water on the lowest floor of your house for a few minutes until it clear. This will allow the sediment to work its way through your pipes.
- Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher. Wait until the water runs clear at the tap before doing laundry or running the dishwasher. NOTE: If your laundry becomes stained, do not put your laundry in the dryer. Rewash clothes immediately using detergent and add a rust remover. Most rust removers can also be used on stained fixtures.
- In some cases, slight discoloration might linger for a few hours.
- If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check your faucet screens for trapped particles.