Brown Water Alert: South Orange 2020 Hydrant Flushing to Start Evening of 9/13

From South Orange Township:

As part of the Water Utility annual maintenance requirements every hydrant in the Village will be tested and flushed.

Our annual Hydrant flushing will begin on the night of September 13th (Sunday) and as previous in years we will start in the North West section and work our way to the South East section of the Village.

The flushing will start each evening at 9:00 pm and will continue to 5:00 am the next morning. The flushing duration will be for approximately one week.

Since the flushing will occur in the late evening and early morning hours we do not expect any issues but there may be occasional brown color or lower pressure. If you feel there is a problem please contact the South Orange Water Utility customer service number at: 1-855-722-7072.

