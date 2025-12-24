Construction Officially Begins on the 80,000-square-foot JESPY Center in South Orange

Although JESPY House broke ground in June on its 80,000-square-foot JESPY Center on the Cooperman Family Campus — which will provide affordable residential options for clients to age in place — construction officially began on December 18 when backhoes began digging in the dirt and snow.

The JESPY Center, located on Prospect Street in South Orange, will also provide clients with enhanced program spaces to socialize, learn and advance their independence.

The idea for the Center and the fundraising for the project began more than five years ago.

“We knew our clients needed more opportunities to age in the community they love, affordable rent so that they can live without financial challenges, and our young adults want the opportunities to begin their independent lives,” JESPY Executive Director Audrey Winkler said at the Dig event on December 18. “Most importantly, it was critical to provide programs and services that were completely accessible. This is when ‘Go Big’ [for JESPY] was born. We received incredible support early on from Toby and Leon Cooperman, who gave us an incredible challenge, gift of $13.25 million to bring our community together.”

The Center will provide 26 one-bedroom apartments and 20 aging-in-place suites, in addition to enhanced accessible program space for vocational training, health and wellness and clinical support for JESPY clients, adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Exhilaration was in the air as the equipment began to break ground. Excited attendees included JESPY clients, board members and staff along with JESPY’s architects for The Center, Studio 1200, the construction company, Elysium Construction, and philanthropic counsel, the Bixel Group.

“This has been a long time coming,” ” said JESPY Board President Ahadi Bugg-Levine. “We stood here many months ago talking at the ground breaking, saying this was coming and here we are today. We are all so excited because we knew this was coming. This is what you told us you needed in order to continue to thrive in order to continue to be independent.”

Watch a short video of the Dig event below: