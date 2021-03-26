‘Feel Good Story’: South Orange’s Historic Squier House Saved as Subdivision Approved

“This is feel good story,” said South Orange Planning Board Chair Michael Lerman.
“It will be studied in planning school,” said Planning Board member and Village Trustee Bob Zuckerman.
The two township officials were talking about a community-wide effort — involving a developer, the historic preservation society, a local architect, neighborhood residents . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.