Kristen Cook Tyler Is New South Orange Coordinator for SOMA Two Towns for All Ages

Kristen Cook Tyler is the new South Orange Coordinator for SOMA Two Towns for all Ages, a joint program between South Orange and Maplewood seeking to retain older residents and improve their quality of life, South Orange Township has announced.

Local residents may also know Tyler as a founder and co-administrator on SOMa Lounge and various Swap Meet SOMa Facebook groups.

From the Village of South Orange Township:

South Orange, New Jersey – Kristen Tyler has been hired as the coordinator for SOMA Two Towns for All Ages, a joint program to make South Orange and Maplewood age-friendly communities. The organization seeks to identify, develop, and coordinate resources, policies, programs, and services that support and empower all residents of Maplewood and South Orange to age in place as full members of the community. Tyler replaces Tracey Carroll as coordinator.

“We are thrilled to have Kristen in this role,” says Karen Hartshorn Hilton, South Orange Trustee. “She is not only deeply familiar with our community, but her extensive background advocating for seniors makes her an ideal candidate for this important role which includes being able to motivate, inspire and manage partnerships and relationships with residents, partner organizations and institutions, and the municipality.”

SOMA Two Towns for All Ages works to create a sense of belonging by senior residents in the towns and effectively provide them with valued resources, knowledge and information. Kristen will work alongside South Orange’s social work Case Manager, Michelle Fiederer. Michele is available to South Orange residents on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and can be reached at 973.986.4321.

“We are grateful to the Grotta Fund for supporting this resource for our community,” says Sheena Collum, South Orange Village President. “SOMA Two Towns for All Ages connects community and is an important program that enhances the quality of life across all generations in our towns.”

“I am looking forward to seeing neighbors I know and meeting ‘strangers’ who are just new friends I haven’t met yet!” says Tyler. “I especially want to hear what they are thinking about to make this awesome place even better for them as their needs change. I also challenge anyone to a rousing game of Scrabble!”

About Kristen Tyler:

When Kristen Tyler was 16 years old she went to a nursing home for a career day just to get a day off from school. She shadowed the Activities Director that day and found herself hooked on working with older adults. To that end, she got a Bachelor’s degree in “College Scholars” with an emphasis on art and aging” and received a Masters from NYU in Art

Therapy. She has worked in a variety of settings including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and private homes as an art therapist.

Along the way, Kristen has spent a great deal of time thinking about how we can age creatively, while enjoying the present. She has lived in South Orange for 23 years with her husband, two children and too many rescued cats and dogs.

Check out the website at https://www.somatwotownsforallages.org/

To sign up for email blasts and for the newsletter by snail mail, email Kristen at soma2towns@gmail.com (email) or call 973-558-0863