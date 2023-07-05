Arts & CultureSouth OrangeSponsored

Light Opera of New Jersey Presents ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder’ July 15 & 16 at SOPAC

by Light Opera of New Jersey
written by Light Opera of New Jersey
From Light Opera of New Jersey:


South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, NJ

July 15 and 22, 2023 – 8 PM

July 16 and 23, 2023 – 2 PM

Step into the world of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune, and witness his hilarious journey to claim his birthright. With catchy tunes and side-splitting humor, this show is a must-see! Hurry, only 2 weeks left to purchase your ticket!

Check out a sneak peek of the madcap number “Lady Hyacinth Abroad,” featuring James Conrad Smith and our incredible ensemble!

 

Click Here to Purchase Tickets

or scan the QR Code



