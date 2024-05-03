Summit Farmers Market Announces Sunday Funday Starting May 19

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is proud to announce the schedules of Sunday Funday at the Summit Farmers Market. The first Sunday Funday contest of the 2024 season is on Sunday, May 19. This year, we’re celebrating the springtime bounty of New Jersey farms with a contest dedicated to the versatile and delicious asparagus. Whether you dream up savory quiches or decadent pastries, showcase your culinary creativity using fresh, local asparagus as the star ingredient. Impress our judges with your originality, taste, and use of NJ’s finest produce. All dishes must be turned in by 10:45am, judging starts at 11am.

NBC’s own Produce Pete will be returning for a spring visit from 9am-11am! Pete and co-author Susan Bloom will be selling and signing their cookbook, “They Call Me Produce Pete.” Pete will then be a guest judge for the Summthin’ Asparagus contest!!

Judges will evaluate each dish based on taste, presentation, originality, and overall appeal. After the dishes are judged, the public will be able to sample them! All dishes must be turned in by 10:45am, judging starts at 11am. To register for the contest, please visit https://bit.ly/Asparagus24. Entrants must bring a copy of their recipe to the contest with them. The winners will receive Summit Farmers Market Fun Money to be spent at the market.

The next Sunday Funday activity will be the Summthin’ Tomato Contest on Sunday, July 21, with special guest Peter Genovese from the Star Ledger, followed by Summthin’ Pumpkin & Family Photo Day on Sunday, October 27.

The market is run by SDI and is located in the Park & Shop Lot #1, at the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland. It is open every Sunday through December 17 from 8AM -1PM (8am-12pm in December). For more information about the market, click here.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community of downtown Summit, NJ.