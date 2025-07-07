Looking Ahead, South Orange Asks Residents to Limit Outdoor Watering

Given the recent consecutive days of hot, dry weather, the South Orange Water Utility is asking customers in South Orange Village to take additional steps to conserve water now, and at the same time save some money on their water bills.

The utility is asking customers to voluntarily limit their outdoor watering now to potentially avoid more stringent summertime restrictions of water usage.

Limiting outdoor water usage now will help the Village manage a finite supply of water, and South Orange Village Utility customers will still be able to maintain their lawns and gardens.

The outdoor conservation guidelines:

Water early or late in the day to minimize evaporation.

Generally, lawns only require one inch of water per week, most coming from precipitation and dew or by watering two times per week at a maximum.

Raise the level of your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering.

Avoid adding new plants or sod to your landscape during this time of excessively hot and dry weather.

Additional tips and information on saving water can be found on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Water Conservation website.