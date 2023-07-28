Maplewood & South Orange Open Pools to All Residents Due to Excessive Heat

Excessive Heat Watch

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, in effect from this Thursday morning through Friday evening. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106 are possible. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoors. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke, call 9 1 1.

Cooling Center

Any resident experiencing a heat emergency should call the Police Department at 973-762-1234 or visit 1618 Springfield Avenue. When necessary, the Police Department can open a cooling center for residents.

Pool Opening

Due to extreme heat forecast for an extended period, the Maplewood Community Pool will be open to all Maplewood residents, regardless of membership, from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29. Hours of operation are Thursday and Friday, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Saturday, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. Residents must bring a photo ID or proof of residency, and should consider bringing a chair.

Take Protective Measures

Below are informational resources from the New Jersey Department of Health regarding heat related illnesses.

Stay Cool!!

From South Orange:

Excessive Heat Watch July 27 & 28

Cooling Center Locations for South Orange Residents

The South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Rd., will serve as a “Cooling Center” on Thursday between 9am and 8pm and Friday 9am to 5pm.

Village Hall offices until 4:30pm on Thursday and until 1pm on Friday.

After hours and on Saturdays, residents needing a cooling center should visit the South Orange Police Department HQ at 201 South Orange Ave.

Essex County Officials have announced that the Richard J. Codey Arena at 560 Northfield Avenue in West Orange will also serve as a cooling center. It will be open to the public Tuesday, July 25th to Thursday, July 27th from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, July 28th from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 29th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

