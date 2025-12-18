Meadowland Park Conservancy Offers Free Local Delivery on Flood’s Hill Sled Team Gifts

From Meadowland Park Conservancy:

For generations of residents, a snowy day has meant one thing: sledding down Flood’s Hill in Meadowland Park. The beloved winter ritual — a true rite of passage for kids and a nostalgia-filled tradition for parents and grandparents alike — is celebrated through Flood’s Hill Sled Team* merchandise, with proceeds benefiting the Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC).

The collection includes custom-designed 3/4 t-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats, beer glasses and even a baby onesie, offering something for veteran sledders and future Hill regulars alike. The gear also makes an ideal holiday gift, with free local doorstep delivery in SOMA right up to Christmas Eve. Every sale supports the MPC’s year-round community events and select park improvement projects. The full slate of merchandise is available now at the MPC’s new online store, shop.meadowlandpark.org.

*The Flood’s Hill Sled Team is not a real team — but if you’ve ever sledded down The Hill, you’re on the team!