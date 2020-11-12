Seton Hall Pirates Men’s Basketball Suspended Due to COVID-19 Cases

Seton Hall men’s basketball has paused its activities because of positive COVID-19 cases among the team’s players, coaches, staff and managers.

The suspension was announced on Wednesday, the same day the University said it would switch to all-remote learning effective Thursday, due to the sharp rise in COVID cases among students.

Here is the announcement from Seton Hall Athletics:

The Seton Hall men’s basketball team has paused all team activities due to positive COVID-19 test results among the program’s “Tier 1” personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, staff and managers.

Our priority throughout this pandemic has been the health and safety of our community. We are currently following all state, local and University guidelines in response to these positive cases.

Statement from Seton Hall Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Willard

“Our number one concern is that we keep everyone safe and healthy. Since we returned to campus in July, we have been diligent in following protocols and rigorously tested with no positives until this point. But as we’ve seen throughout the country and here locally, COVID-19 cases are on the rise and unfortunately it has reached our program. We will continue to monitor the situation and we look forward to resuming our preparation for the season when it is safe to do so.”