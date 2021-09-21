Seton Hall University Announces Death of Undergraduate Student in ‘Medical Emergency’

“For if we believe that Jesus died and rose, so too will God, through Jesus, bring with Him those who have fallen asleep.” — 1 Thessalonians 4:14

Dear Members of the Seton Hall Community,

It is my sorrowful duty to announce that an undergraduate resident student died today in Neumann Hall following a medical emergency.

We have been in contact with the student’s family, who asked for privacy at this time of tremendous grief as they await the medical examiner’s report. We encourage all to respect the family’s request.

We are anguished at the loss of any member of our University family, but especially at the death of a student. We ache with the knowledge that someone so young will no longer be present among us, and we mourn with family and friends who are being told of this loss.

In times such as this, we search for comfort and solace in the promise of Christ, whose triumph over death has opened for us the way to life.

We understand this is an especially difficult time for many in the Seton Hall community. I sincerely urge you to make use of Seton Hall’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at (973) 761-9500. Campus Ministry is likewise available at (973) 761-9545. Remember that the strongest among us are the ones who ask for help.

Campus Ministry will announce information regarding a Service of Remembrance and Hope at an appropriate time after consulting with the student’s family.

Please join me in praying for our student, as well as family and friends during this time of grief.