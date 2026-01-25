Snow Emergency Continues, Officials Advise Residents to Stay Indoors While Snow Plowing is Underway

The State of Emergency continues for the state and locally and snow removal operations are underway. In Maplewood Mayor Vic De Luca announced that recycling would be delayed a day. South Orange and Maplewood Schools will be closed on Monday.

South Orange Village

Due to an ongoing winter storm, the State of New Jersey, Essex County and South Orange Village have declared a State of Emergency. Snowfall is underway, and 8–12 inches of accumulation is forecast through Monday evening. The South Orange Village Office of Emergency Management is providing the following information and reminders to help residents stay safe during active storm conditions.

On-Street Parking Prohibited

Effective:

6:00 PM Saturday, January 24, 2026 – 12:00 PM Monday, January 26, 2026

On-street parking is prohibited and actively enforced. Vehicles must remain off residential and county roads until 12:00 PM Monday, January 26, to allow continuous snow removal operations. Vehicles remaining on the street will be subject to ticketing and towing.

Residents are asked not to re-park on streets during temporary lulls in snowfall.

Parking Options

On-street permit holders should relocate vehicles to:

Third & Valley Garage

Nearest municipal parking lot

Do NOT park in school parking lots — they are not municipal facilities.

Any resident currently approved for on-street parking by SOPA/SOPD due to home renovations, construction, dumpsters in driveways, or similar circumstances is required to relocate vehicles to the Third Street Garage.

Weather Forecast

Snowfall: 8–12 inches possible

8–12 inches possible Temperatures: High 20°F | Low 10°F

High 20°F | Low 10°F Wind Gusts: Up to 20 mph

Right Now

Snow removal operations are ongoing

Emergency and public works vehicles require clear access

Residents should remain indoors unless travel is essential

unless travel is essential The South Orange-Maplewood School District has announced that all schools in the district are closed on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Driving Advisory – Active Storm Conditions

Road conditions are deteriorating, and travel should be avoided unless absolutely necessary.

Reduce speed and increase following distance (8–10 seconds)

Use headlights (low beams in snow)

Give snowplows ample space — do not tailgate or pass

If skidding, ease off the gas and steer in the direction of the skid

Slow well before exit ramps

If disabled, pull off safely, activate flashers, and seek shelter if needed

Streets, Sidewalks, and Hydrants

Residential sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice within 12 daylight hours after snowfall ends

after snowfall ends Commercial sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice within 4 daylight hours after snowfall ends

after snowfall ends Ice that cannot be removed must be treated with salt or sand

Do not place, plow, or shovel snow into roadways — this is prohibited and subject to enforcement

— this is prohibited and subject to enforcement Clear snow from at least 3 feet around fire hydrants to ensure accessibility

to ensure accessibility Do not stretch extension cords across roadways

Snow removal is permitted overnight

Emergency Alerts & Notifications

Stay informed by subscribing to South Orange Alerts & Notifications:

https://www.southorange.org/610/SO-Alerts

Code Blue / Warming Centers

When forecasted temperatures fall below 32°F, Essex County may activate a Code Blue

During regular business hours, residents in need of warmth may visit South Orange Village municipal buildings, including: Baird Center (5 Mead Street) Village Hall (76 South Orange Avenue, Suite 302)

Residents in need of overnight warming may take refuge at the South Orange Police Department Headquarters (201 South Orange Avenue)

may take refuge at the Residents are encouraged to contact the South Orange Police Department to report individuals without adequate heat or shelter Visitors will be directed to a temporary warming area until an overnight warming center is open and staffed

For emergencies, call 9-1-1

For non-emergency assistance, call 973-763-3000 (Option 0)

Police Reminders

Remove all ice and snow from your vehicle before driving, including the hood, windows, and roof — required by New Jersey law Failure to comply may result in fines of $25–$75 per offense If flying ice or snow causes property damage or injury, fines increase to $200–$1,000 Icy road conditions contribute to approximately 500 fatalities annually in the United States

Do not leave vehicles running unattended

Avoid downed power lines — call emergency services

Report fallen trees blocking roads: 973-763-3000 (Option 0)

Parking enforcement will occur near Flood’s Hill

Do NOT build ramps or snow piles on Flood’s Hill — unsafe and prohibited

Power Outages

Report power outages and receive updates through PSE&G:

Call 1-800-436-7734

Text OUT to 4PSEG (47734)

to View the PSE&G outage map

Jitney Service & NJ Transit

There will be no Jitney or Senior Services on Monday, January 26, 2026

on For NJ Transit service advisories or schedule changes related to the storm, visit the NJ Transit website .

Non-Emergency Requests

Use 911 for life-threatening emergencies only

for life-threatening emergencies only For non-emergency issues: Report a Concern GovAlert mobile app

Non-priority requests may be delayed

For winter storm preparedness tips, visit southorange.org.

Please remain indoors unless absolutely necessary and stay safe.

Updates, links and resources for MAPLEWOOD January 25, 2026:

On Sunday, Maplewood Mayor Vic De Luca announced on social media that Maplewood recycling pushed back one day (Monday pick-up on Tuesday; Tuesday pick-up on Wednesday; Wednesday pick-up on Thursday).

From January 23, 2026:

Good afternoon, Maplewood. As the winter storm approaches, New Jersey has declared a state of emergency, as has Maplewood Township. With well over a foot of snow predicted to fall between 3:00 am Sunday (1/25) to 6:00 pm Monday (1/26), Maplewood Township’s Office of Emergency Management wants to share some important information and resources.

SNOW REMOVAL: Our Dept. of Public Works department is prepared with 30 employees, 9 dump trucks, 25 plow trucks, 3 tractors for paths and sidewalks, and other heavy equipment. We are stocked with 500 tons of salt. Maplewood Police Department and the South Essex Fire Department are also prepared with personnel and snow-ready equipment. Snow operations are likely to begin in the early morning hours on Sunday (1/25) and last into Monday (1/26). Crews will salt roadways prior to and during the early hours of the storm, and will switch to plowing operations once 2 inches has accumulated. Plowing will continue throughout the storm with multiple passes on each roadway, so driveway aprons may be impacted multiple times.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS: Overnight, on-street parking is prohibited between 2:00 am and 6:00 am on Sunday (1/25) or between 2:00 am and 6:00 am on Monday (1/26). This includes those with overnight parking permits. Once streets are snow-covered and until roadways are fully cleared, parking is prohibited on the street listed in our Township Code, linked here: https://ecode360.com/9422293.

STREETS, SIDEWALKS & HYDRANTS: Remember to clear your sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours from the end of the snowfall or formation of ice. Use sand or salt on ice that cannot be removed. Also, it is unlawful to place, plow, or deposit snow or ice into a roadway that has already been plowed. Please clear snow from 3 feet around any fire hydrant on your property.

RECYCLING: Next week’s recycling collection (FIBERS!) will be pushed back one day (Monday’s route gets picked up Tuesday, and so forth).

NJ TRANSIT & JITNEY: For NJ Transit service changes related to the storm, check in with NJ Transit website. Any impact to Monday’s Jitney services will be announced Sunday evening.

PSE&G: PSE&G has released this comprehensive press release filled with tips, resources & more. Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to 4PSEG (47734), through our app, on our website at pseg.com/myaccount, or call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734).

TOWNSHIP EVENTS & PROGRAMMING: If you plan to attend any programming in Municipal buildings, please check in with the host group or organization (e.g. Maplewood Strollers, Girl Scouts, Mapso Basketball, etc.) before attending.

CODE BLUE: Any resident in need of a heating center overnight can take refuge at the Municipal Court/Police Headquarters (1618 Springfield Avenue). Visitors will be directed to the court room until the overnight warming center at the Maplewood Community Center is open and staffed, and residents can be transported over. Residents may also call Maplewood Police Department to report others who are without adequate heat or shelter and may need assistance. Find more at www.maplewoodnj.gov/residents/code-blue.

MPD & NIXLE ALERTS: Nixle Police Alerts are issued from the Maplewood Police Department (MPD). Sign up here. As always, in emergency situations, dial 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the Maplewood Police Department at 973-762-1234.

We encourage all of our residents to check on friends & neighbors as the storm progresses. Stay warm, stay off the roads as much as possible during the storm & follow Maplewood Township to stay in the loop: Maplewood Township Website | Instagram | Facebook | Newsletter & News Briefs