SOMSD Board of Ed 2026 Calendar for Public Board Meetings

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

Board of Education meetings will commence on Thursday evenings (unless otherwise noted) at 6:30 p.m. in the District Meeting Room at the Administration Building, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey and via an online video conference platform. Immediately following the opening of the Public Session, the Board will move to go into a Closed Session in the Superintendent’s Office, as well as using an online video conference platform. Immediately following the Closed Session, the Board of Education will resume the Public Session (estimated to be at 7:30 pm). The community is invited to join public meetings in person or online, following the procedures outlined in the agenda.

January 29, 2026

February 26, 2026

March 12, 2026 (Preliminary Budget Adoption)

March 26, 2026

April 23, 2026 (Regular Meeting and Budget Adoption)

May 7, 2026 (Reorganization Meeting/Renewals)

May 21, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. (Staff Recognition/Retirements)

June 25, 2026

July 30, 2026

August 27, 2026

September 24, 2026

October 29, 2026

November 19, 2026

December 17, 2026

Monday, January 4, 2027 (Reorganization Meeting)