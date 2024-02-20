SOMSD Board of School Estimate to meet Wednesday, Feb. 28 to Discuss Long Range Facilities Plan

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

Notice is hereby given to the general public that a public meeting will be held at the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education Administration Building, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, in the District Meeting Room at 5:00 pm on the evening of February 28, 2024, for the purpose of conducting a public meeting by the Board of School Estimate to discuss the District’s Long Range Facilities Plan. Action will be taken.

Agenda, to the extent known:

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance Discussion: Long Range Facilities Plan Adjournment

Choose one of three options to view the meeting:

Channel 35 in Maplewood

Channel 19 in South Orange

Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange

Join By Computer/Smartphone

Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)

Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The Board of Estimate Meeting

Connect to the Board of Estimate Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of School Estimate Meeting

Date / Time: February 28, 2024 – 5:00 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2345 546 8334

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary