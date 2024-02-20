MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

SOMSD Board of School Estimate to meet Wednesday, Feb. 28 to Discuss Long Range Facilities Plan

written by The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

Notice is hereby given to the general public that a public meeting will be held at the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education Administration Building, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, in the District Meeting Room at 5:00 pm on the evening of February 28, 2024, for the purpose of conducting a public meeting by the Board of School Estimate to discuss the District’s Long Range Facilities Plan.  Action will be taken.

Agenda, to the extent known:

  1. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance
  2. Discussion: Long Range Facilities Plan
  3. Adjournment

Choose one of three options to view the meeting:

  • Channel 35 in Maplewood
  • Channel 19 in South Orange
  • Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange

Join By Computer/Smartphone

  • Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
  • Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak 

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:  

Step 3 – Connect To The Board of Estimate Meeting

Connect to the Board of Estimate Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of School Estimate Meeting

Date / Time: February 28, 2024 – 5:00 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2345 546 8334

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.  

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary

