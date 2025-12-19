SOPAC Announces Season 20 Kids + Family Programming

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) continues its landmark 20th anniversary season with a robust Kids + Family series featuring Mermaids, Mesmerization, and a Mad Hatter! The performances are designed for our communityʼs youngest and most creative patrons and their families.

SOPAC invites fun-seeking kids of all ages to these engaging events which offer young audiences a chance to explore different forms of creative expression, experience the magic of live performance, and even become part of the show.

“What I love about our Kids + Family programming is the sound in the audience,” says SOPAC Director of Arts Education Linda Beard. “Whether itʼs laughing, cheering, or applauding, thereʼs nothing like the sounds of a theatre filled with kids.ˮ

A special edition to the lineup this year, is a festive concert and party for a family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration! Featuring the Rock & Roll Playhouse, SOPAC is ready to welcome the new year, complete with dancing, singing, and special moments the whole family will love.

“We have so many interesting art forms: Musical Theater, Hypnosis, Storytelling, Celebrations…ˮ added Lana Rogachevskaya, SOPACʼs Executive Director, “There’s something here to appeal to everyone and all ages. We are excited to welcome younger audiences to SOPAC for an early performing arts experience and welcome older kids for an evening of entertainment with their families.”

SOPAC’s Noon Year’s Eve Party featuring The Rock & Roll Playhouse

Celebrate the new year early at SOPAC’s Kids + Family Noon Year’s Eve Party featuring The Rock and Roll Playhouse performing the music of The Beatles. Enjoy a lively, interactive concert and a joyful countdown to 2026. Select VIP Tickets to enjoy the VIP After Party for a family dance party, kid-approved chicken fingers, juice boxes, and a cash bar for adults.

Get Hypnotized! The Erick Känd Comedy Hypnosis Show, FRI, FEB 13 AT 7:30PM

Laugh, participate, and experience an altered state of reality. Self-selecting audience volunteers will be hypnotized and become the stars of the show. The pandemonium is all great fun and will have the audience laughing non-stop from start to finish!

Alice In Wonderland SAT, MAR 14 AT 1:00PM

When Alice chases the White Rabbit down a hole, she enters a whimsical world filled with characters like the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar, and Queen of Hearts. This musical adaptation sets the whole family on an adventure that celebrates the wonder of imagination.

# # # #

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly twenty years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through collaborative leadership and community support, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.