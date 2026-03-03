SOPAC Welcomes Burton Yount to Board of Governors and Announces New Community Liaisons Tatiyana B. Lofton and Jen Greenberg

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Burton Yount to its Board of Governors, along with updates to its South Orange Downtown and Village liaison roles.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Burton to our Board of Governors,” says Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “His passion for music and community engagement, combined with deep expertise in design and user experience, will be a tremendous asset as we continue expanding SOPAC’s reach and impact.”

Yount joins Board Chair Aida Jones and 15 fellow board members in advancing SOPAC’s mission to elevate the cultural landscape of North Jersey. “Burton is a valuable addition to our team,” says Jones. “We look forward to learning from his experience and tapping into his creative insight.”

An engaged member of the South Orange–Maplewood community for more than 20 years, Yount has long supported music education and youth development. He has served as manager of the Northern New Jersey Youth Orchestra and the Harambee Chamber Orchestra and helped establish a chamber music series at Columbia High School. Through this work, he has partnered closely with educators, music directors, students, and families.

“I’m honored to join the SOPAC Board of Governors,” says Yount. “I’m excited to help expand awareness of SOPAC’s incredible programming and find new, impactful ways to connect our community through music and the arts.”

Professionally, Yount is a User Experience Designer at JPMorgan Chase and brings more than 25 years of experience as an Art Director in the music industry, including eight years at Blue Note Records. His expertise in user experience strategy, digital design, and audience engagement will support SOPAC’s continued growth and innovation.

New Community Liaisons

SOPAC also announces updates to its community liaison roles:

Tatiyana B. Lofton has been appointed South Orange Downtown’s Liaison to SOPAC, succeeding Melissa Hodge.

Jen Greenberg has been appointed South Orange Village Liaison to SOPAC, succeeding Summer Jones.

Lofton, a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University with a degree in Civil Engineering, brings a background spanning engineering, entrepreneurship, and community leadership. She currently serves as Vice Chair of South Orange Downtown, is a member of SOPAC’s Board of Governors, and is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker. Her work reflects a strong commitment to service, entrepreneurship, and community outreach.

Greenberg, an elected South Orange official since 2023, brings a community-first perspective and decades of local involvement. A lifelong South Orange resident and principal of the Jen Greenberg Group at Compass, she combines experience in marketing, real estate, and public service with a deep commitment to fostering inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods.

Board Chair Aida Jones adds, “Our liaisons play a critical role in strengthening the bridge between SOPAC and the broader South Orange community. We are grateful for the dedicated service of Melissa and Summer, and we’re excited to welcome Tatiyana and Jen into these roles. Their leadership, perspective, and deep community connections will help ensure SOPAC remains responsive, collaborative, and firmly rooted in the community we serve.”

SOPAC extends its sincere gratitude to Summer Jones and Melissa Hodge for their dedicated service and looks forward to working closely with Lofton and Greenberg as the organization continues its mission of creating unforgettable, life-changing artistic experiences for its diverse and dynamic community.

