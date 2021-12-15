South Orange Acting Clerk Ojetti Davis Passes Exam to Become Official Village Clerk

From Village President Sheena Collum via Facebook on December 9, 2021:

I have absolutely the most amazing news to share. Meet Ms. Ojetti Davis known to all of us as just “Jetti” but pronounced “Jet-ah”. She is our extraordinary Acting Village Clerk who learned today she passed the Registered Municipal Clerks (RMC) exam!!! This means we’re gonna get rid of that acting title stat. She’s our clerk!!!

Back story. I met Jetti a long time ago, well before I was ever elected to office. She was quiet but fierce, professional but so kind, and one of the hardest working women who seemed to have everyone’s respect. She served as a secretary in the South Orange Building Department for 7 years and then moved on to serve for 8 years as a secretary in our Zoning Office where she was also responsible for our statutory land use boards.

About 4 years ago during my first term as Village President, I had enough watching this absolutely phenomenal woman who I admired and respected so much remain in positions that I felt didn’t even begin to scratch the surface of her talent, expertise, and dedication to our special community. At an employee holiday party, I told Jetti she needed to take the Clerk’s exam. She was so humble… For those of you who may not know, the Municipal Clerk in New Jersey is a very prestigious and powerful position in local government. It’s right up there next to city managers and business administrators.

Fast forward, my colleagues and I appointed Jetti to Acting Municipal Clerk about a year and a half ago. Not surprisingly, she continued to be an absolute rockstar – learning new statutory responsibilities, working collaboratively with me, the administration, Board of Trustees, municipal departments and most importantly, our community and volunteers who adore her.

Today is special – really, really special. I feel so lucky but really, you should too.

Cheers and so much love to Ms. Ojetti Davis, our Registered Municipal Clerk!