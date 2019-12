From South Orange Village Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs

It may be winter but it’s time to reserve your garden plot for the spring. Registration for Community Garden Membership for the 2020 growing season begins on Monday, December 16th. Registration can be done online HERE OR in . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.