South Orange Community Police Collaborative Responds to Chauvin Verdict

written by villagegreennj
From the South Orange Community Police Collaborative:

The conviction of Derek Chauvin is a crucial moment in the fight for accountability in policing and in a criminal justice system that has too often failed to work for all people. We may feel a sense of relief and breathe a little easier today, but there are no breaths left for George Floyd – or Daunte Wright or Adam Toledo or far too many others. We know we have a long road ahead to get the level of reform and change needed in our own community and across the country. As we move forward, the CPC is committed to open dialogue, transparency, and accountability.

