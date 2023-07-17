South Orange to Host Community Discussion on Proposed Village Charter Changes July 19

South Orange is looking to change its charter in order to make it consistent with state laws. Besides changing titles for the Village President, Trustees, Township & Treasurer, the charter changes would move the municipal election to November and allow for stipends for elected officials. Read Village Green’s coverage here.
From the Township of South Orange Village:
On June 26, 2023, the South Orange Board of Trustees introduced an ordinance that would allow the Village to update its charter.
“We have been working to update approved changes from eight years ago,” explained South Orange Trustee Summer Jones, who said the new Village charter would “change titles from Village President to Mayor, from Trustees to Council, and Village Treasurer to Chief Financial Officer.” Jones said the ordinance will also start the process to move township elections from May to November, make changes to pronouns (currently only male) used in the charter, allow for the ability to provide compensation — or stipends — to elected officials and to change the Village’s name from the Township of South Orange Village to South Orange Village.
An in-person community meeting will be held on July 19, 2023 at the Loft at SOPAC (1 SOPAC Way), at 7pm for all who are interested.
The ordinance, if adopted, is only the start of a process that includes a complicated journey through the state legislature. We’ll continue to provide updates on this process here.
