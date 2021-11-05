South Orange Jitney Service Returns Nov 15 With Reduced Routes—See Schedules

From South Orange Parking Authority:

The Village of South Orange and SOPA is pleased to announce the re-start of the commuter jitney service. A new schedule will begin running on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Due to a number of factors the service has been revised from four to two primary routes.

One covering Newstead/Wyoming and one covering Montague/Ward/Tuxedo Park/Montrose. The Newstead route will include all of the previous stops in Newstead plus additional stops along North Wyoming Avenue down to Franklin and Melrose.

The Tuxedo Park route will begin on Montague Place to Ward to include some of the former Irvington Ave area before proceeding to Tuxedo Park and Montrose.

New stops are being introduced in Tuxedo Park. Please review the new schedule carefully.

Fees:

A valid 2020 pass will be honored from November 15, 2021 thru August 30, 2022. This covers the 9.5 months of unused use in 2020. Show the driver your valid 2020 pass or receipt.

Beginning September 1, 2022 a pro-rated pass will be available for $100 for the balance of the year. Call the office for purchase information.

New Riders:

November 15 thru December 31, 2021 pay as you go $2.00 each way.

Exact amount – no change given.

January 1, 2022 purchase an annual pass for $300. Call the office for purchase information.

COVID 19:

Masks required

Buses sanitized daily.

Social distancing optional.

Any questions please email: nrodriguez@southorange.org or call (973) 378-7715 x2037.

Download (PDF, 117KB)

Download (PDF, 99KB)