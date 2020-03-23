South Orange Launches COVID-19 Info Portal, Announces 2 New Coronavirus Cases

From South Orange Village:

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum and Board of Trustees are pleased to announce the South Orange COVID-19 Info Portal which features information about local government services, frequently asked questions, a directory of local businesses that are open, opportunities for the public to donate or get involved, and additional resources that may help the community navigate this very difficult time.

“The website is a work in progress and we will continue to make updates accordingly,” said Collum. “I’d like to remind residents that the coronavirus is here in South Orange (5 positive test cases as of 3/23) and our best defense is a strong offense.

We join Governor Murphy in advising all residents to stay at home and avoid all unnecessary travel and interactions to the greatest extent possible.”

See the new website here.