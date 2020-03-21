Breaking News Business Community Government Maplewood Millburn Schools / Kids South Orange Towns

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Orders Residents to Stay Home, Non-Essential Businesses to Close by 9 p.m. Saturday

By Carolyn Parisi access_timeMar-21-2020

NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday afternoon that effective 9 p.m., all residents should stay home and all non-essential businesses should close their doors.

Murphy took the step, which he had hinted at for several days, as coronavirus cases in the state climbed to more than 1,300 with 16 new deaths. There were 442 new cases announced on Saturday.

The move comes after several other states including New York and California have taken similar steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

See Murphy’s announcement on Twitter here:

For a list of essential businesses allowed to stay open and more detailed information, see this link.

