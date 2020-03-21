NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Orders Residents to Stay Home, Non-Essential Businesses to Close by 9 p.m. Saturday

NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday afternoon that effective 9 p.m., all residents should stay home and all non-essential businesses should close their doors.

Murphy took the step, which he had hinted at for several days, as coronavirus cases in the state climbed to more than 1,300 with 16 new deaths. There were 442 new cases announced on Saturday.

The move comes after several other states including New York and California have taken similar steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

See Murphy’s announcement on Twitter here:

BREAKING: I just signed an Executive Order directing nearly all residents to STAY AT HOME. ALL gatherings are canceled. ALL non-essential retail businesses must indefinitely close their physical stores to the public effective 9:00 p.m. tonight. More: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/fmElyFwNtf — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 21, 2020

