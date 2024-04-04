South Orange-Maplewood 47th Annual Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance April 14

From the South Orange-Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee:

The South Orange-Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee is proud to announce the 47th REMEMBER & TELL South Orange/Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Service, slated for Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church, Ridgewood Road, Maplewood.

This solemn occasion will commence at 3:00 PM at Ricalton Square in Maplewood Village, with the March of Remembrance and Hope, honoring the eleven million Holocaust victims and survivors. Dr. Tamara Freeman, a distinguished Holocaust musicologist, will deliver a poignant tribute to Holocaust music, accompanied by various local choirs performing musical selections. Cantor Perry Fine of Temple Beth Shalom in Livingston will be awarded the prestigious Sister Rose Thering Holocaust Education Award for his significant contributions to the SOMA Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Service. The event will also feature prayers and reflections from leaders of different faiths, highlighting our collective commitment to combating hatred and bigotry.

Initiated in 1977, this interfaith service is the first – and longest-running – service of its kind. The committee invites members of the community to join together in remembrance and solidarity, paying tribute to Holocaust victims and reaffirming our dedication to a more just and compassionate world for all.

About the South Orange-Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee:

The South Orange-Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee is dedicated to commemorating the memory of Holocaust victims and promoting education and awareness about the Holocaust and its lessons. Through annual events and initiatives, the committee seeks to foster understanding, empathy, and tolerance in the community.