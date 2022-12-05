South Orange-Maplewood Coalition on Race to Release Updated Demographics Report Dec. 7

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will be sharing updates to its community demographics report at a virtual event on December 7, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Read about past demographic reports here and here. From the Coalition on Race:

We invite you to join the MERT (Monitoring, Evaluation, Research, and Testing) Committee as we review this year’s Demographics Report Presentation.

The MERT committee has completed its assessment of SOMA demographics based on the most recent US Census data.

Tune in to learn more about the current racial and ethnic makeup of #SouthOrange and #Maplewood by neighborhood and how that racial makeup changed in the last two decades.

RSVP here: https://www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/demographics…