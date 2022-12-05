CommunityDevelopmentMaplewoodSouth Orange

South Orange-Maplewood Coalition on Race to Release Updated Demographics Report Dec. 7

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will be sharing updates to its community demographics report at a virtual event on December 7, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Read about past demographic reports here and here. From the Coalition on Race:

We invite you to join the MERT (Monitoring, Evaluation, Research, and Testing) Committee as we review this year’s Demographics Report Presentation.

The MERT committee has completed its assessment of SOMA demographics based on the most recent US Census data.

Tune in to learn more about the current racial and ethnic makeup of #SouthOrange and #Maplewood by neighborhood and how that racial makeup changed in the last two decades.

RSVP here: https://www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/demographics…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Plan Ahead, Sort it Out: Maplewood & South...

Cougars Rule! Columbia High School Fall 2022 Sports...

Adamson Ramsey Homes Announces the 6th Annual SOMA...

2 More Dates for Dickens Village in Maplewood...

Newark’s Ivy Hill Residents Ask Seton Hall University...

‘This Was a Change Election’ — What the...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE