South Orange-Maplewood Preschool Program Lottery Now Open for 2026-2027

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

The South Orange & Maplewood School District is now accepting entries for the 2026-2027 Preschool Program lottery. Our preschool program provides a strong foundation for our youngest learners, and eligible families are encouraged to enter.

How to Enter

Families must complete a short online lottery interest form during the open submission window.

Lottery Entry Period:

Friday, January 23, 2026 – Friday, March 13, 2026

Preschool Lottery Entry

English: Preschool Lottery

Español: Lotería de Preescolar

Kreyòl Ayisyen: Lòtiri Lekòl Matènèl

Selection and Notification

After the interest period closes, the district will conduct a formal lottery. Families will be notified by email in the spring.

Selected Students: Families will receive a preschool placement offer.

Families will receive a preschool placement offer. Waitlist: Families not selected will be placed on the district waitlist for future openings.

Next Steps for Selected Families

Families offered placement will have approximately four weeks to submit required registration documents so the district can prepare for the new school year.

Questions may be directed to the Registration Office at (973) 762-5600, ext. 1830 or at [email protected]