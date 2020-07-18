South Orange Offers Contactless Parking Payments

From SOVCA:

The South Orange Parking Authority has partnered with ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the United States, to provide contactless payments in the area. ParkMobile will replace the MobileNOW! app which shut down in May.

The ParkMobile app offers all the same features and functionality as MobileNOW! but is available in many more locations in New Jersey and across the country. Other differences include ParkMobile’s 24/7/365 customer service and additional payment options like PayPal and ApplePay. The app will be available at over 1,100 on-street and off-street parking spaces throughout South Orange. During the current COVID-19 health crisis, many city leaders are encouraging drivers to use the app to pay for parking instead of touching the meter.

ParkMobile is a free app available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on nearby stickers and signs around the meter, selects the amount of time needed, and clicks the “Start Parking” button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device where this feature is offered. Click here to learn more.