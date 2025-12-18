South Orange Police Blotter for November: Auto Thefts, Burglaries, Thefts, DWIs, Shoplifting 

South Orange Police Blotter for November 2025:

1/1/25 Shoplifting: Patrol officers conducting a pedestrian stop of an individual who was observed jaywalking on south orange ave near park place. Officers observed items with the price tag still attached on his person in plain view. Further investigation revealed the individual who was identified as michael wright had shoplifted items from Walgreens totalling $438.67. The subject was charged with shoplifting and released on a summons.

11/2/25 Package theft: Officers on patrol observed an individual attempting to open a package behind bushes on south kingman road. Once confronted the actor who was identified as patrice golden began running east on south orange avenue and then north towards Holland Road. Newark police units assisted with the foot pursuit, subsequently leading to the apprehension of the suspect. A search revealed narcotics paraphernalia and a bank card belonging to another individual. The suspect was charged on a complaint warrant with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.

11/2/25 Shoplifting: Walgreens personnel reported a shoplifting incident had occurred and observed the actors flee the area in a Nissan Pathfinder heading east on south orange avenue. Responding officers located the vehicle and initiated a motor vehicle stop. An on scene investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver for shoplifting and an outstanding warrant out of South Orange. He was treated for an existing injury prior to being transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

11/5/25 Shoplifting: Walgreens personnel reported a shoplifting incident had occurred with the actor fleeing on foot east on South Orange Avenue. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly on a complaint summons before being released.

11/6/25 DWI: Patrol officers responded to the area of Valley Street and First Street for a motor vehicle crash. An on scene investigation resulted in a DWI arrest. Motor vehicle summonses were issued and he was released to a responsible adult.

11/7/25 Burglary to an Auto: Patrol responded to Waverly Place for a burglary to auto incident. The victim reported he left his vehicle unsecured in his driveway when unlawful entry was made into his vehicle resulting in the theft of Beats Studio Pro headphones that were valued at $300. The detective bureau is investigating.

11/10/25 DWI: Officers responded to the area of Wilden Place for a reported motor vehicle crash. An on scene investigation resulted in the arrest of a female for driving while intoxicated. The woman was subsequently issued summonses for refusing to submit sufficient breath samples as well. She was released to a responsible adult.

11/11/25 Shoplifting:Officers were inside of 7-Eleven observed an individual conceal consumable goods on his person. This individual was stopped after leaving the store. An investigation revealed he had concealed three rolls of Tums on his person totalling $7.47. He was arrested and released on a complaint summons.

11/11/25 Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched to Stop & Shop for a shoplifting that had occurred earlier in the day. The reporting party related that an unknown male actor had unlawfully taken store items totalling approximately $480.00. The actor entered a black Mercedes before fleeing the area. The detective bureau is investigating the incident.

11/11/25 Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched to Walgreens for a shoplifting incident. The actor who was later identified, fled the scene after unlawfully taking two bluetooth speakers and four power banks for a total value of $180.13. Officers located the suspect a short distance away and he was subsequently arrested without incident, charged on a complaint summons and released.

11/11/25 Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched to 7-Eleven for a reported shoplifting incident. 7-Eleven personnel reported two actors entered the store and unlawfully removed goods from the electronics aisle at a total of $220.89. The actors fled in an unknown direction. The detective bureau is investigating the incident.

11/13/25 Auto Theft: Patrol responded to Crest Drive on a report of an auto theft. The victim related he left his vehicle unattended with the keys inside. The vehicle was later recovered by the New Jersey State Police resulting in arrest. The detective bureau is continuing the investigation.

11/13/25 Burglary to an Auto: Patrol responded to Crest Drive for a burglary to auto. The victim reported a breast pump and cooler were unlawfully removed from her vehicle. The total value is estimated to be $350. The detective bureau is investigating.

11/15/25 Shoplifting: Patrol was dispatched to 7-Eleven for a shoplifting incident. Store personnel reported that an unknown actor entered the store and left without paying for two phone chargers valued at $46.89. The detective bureau is investigating.

11/17/25 Burglary to an Auto: Patrol responded to Finlay Place for a burglary to an auto.The victim reported that her vehicle’s front passenger window was smashed and the interior of her vehicle was rummaged through and an undetermined amount in change was taken. The detective bureau was notified.

11/18/25 Warrant Arrest: Patrol responded to the area of Irvington Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. A subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of a suspect on outstanding warrants out of the Township of Union. Custody was turned over to Union Township police who responded to police headquarters.

11/19/25 Burglary / Auto theft: Patrol responded to a home on Tillou Road on a burglary and auto theft report. Unknown actors entered the occupied dwelling through a window. Several items were taken from inside the residence which included the key fob for the victim’s vehicle. The detective bureau was notified and responded. This case is actively being investigated.

11/19/25 Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched to 7-Eleven on a report of shoplifting. 7-Eleven personnel reported a male actor unlawfully took two consumable items and left the store without paying. Patrol units located the actor who was arrested and processed without incident. He was released on a complaint summons.

11/19/25 Shoplifting: Officers responded to Walgreens for a shoplifting incident. Walgreens personnel related an unknown male actor took five Redbull energy drinks valued at approximately $20 before fleeing east on South Orange Avenue. The detective bureau was notified.

11/22/25 Burglary / Auto theft: Patrol responded to Crest Drive on a report of burglary and auto theft. An unknown actor gained entry into the dwelling via an unsecured rear door, and unlawfully took a key fob for a vehicle parked in the garage and other household items. The actor then took the vehicle. The detective bureau is investigating the matter.

11/23/25 Vehicle Fire: Patrol and fire units responded to Irving Avenue for an Amazon delivery truck that had caught on fire. South Essex Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.

11/24/25 Burglary to an Auto: Patrol responded to Montrose Avenue on a burglary to auto report. Unknown actor(s) gained entry into an unlocked vehicle, subsequently taking a laptop computer valued at approximately $2,000. The detective bureau was notified.

11/24/25 Theft: A landscaping company working on Montrose Avenue had a leaf blower unlawfully taken from them while the workers were on break. The vehicle reversed down Charlton Avenue before fleeing the area. The detective bureau was notified and is investigating.

11/24/25 Shoplifting: Patrol units responded to LiquorLand for a shoplifting incident. Unknown actors were observed by store personnel leaving the store without paying for a bottle of alcohol. The actor entered a vehicle and fled in an unknown direction. The detective bureau was notified.

11/25/25 Attempted Burglary: Patrol units responded to Montague Place after the homeowner observed two actors on the home surveillance system attempt to gain entry into her home. The actors then entered a vehicle and fled the area. The detective bureau was notified and is investigating.

11/26/25 Package Theft: Patrol responded to Sinclair Terrace for a theft report. The victim reported a package containing a knife set was unlawfully taken from the front of his home. The knife set was valued at approximately $100. The detective bureau is investigating.

11/27/25 DWI: A motorist called 9-1-1 to report an erratic driver heading east on Irvington Avenue. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The driver who was identified was subsequently arrested after an on scene investigation revealed him to be under the influence of an intoxicating beverage / substance. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to chemical testing and other motor vehicle summonses. He was later released to a responsible adult.

11/28/25 DWI: Patrol initiated a motor vehicle stop for observed motor vehicle violations. As a result of an on scene investigation, the driver who was identified was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was served with his motor vehicle summonses and released to a responsible adult.

11/29/25 Arrest, Obstruction of Justice: A disturbance inside of a restaurant on Irvington Avenue led to the arrest for obstruction of justice.

11/29/25 Attempted Theft: Patrol was dispatched to Warwick Avenue on a report of attempted theft. The caller reported observing two males exit a vehicle and approach her driveway where her vehicles were parked. The actors attempted to make entry into all four with negative results before reentering their vehicle and fleeing the area.

11/29/25 Theft: Patrol responded to Sinclair Terrace for a package theft. The victim related that an unknown actor had unlawfully taken their Amazon package valued at approximately $50. The victim did not wish to pursue the matter.