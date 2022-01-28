South Orange Prohibits On-Street Parking Throughout Coming Snowstorm

From South Orange Township:

In anticipation of tonight’s snowfall, the South Orange Office of Emergency Management has declared that parking on streets will be prohibited from 6:00 pm on January 28, 2022 until 8:00 am on January 30, 2022. Any cars on the street will be subject to ticketing or possibly towing.

If you have an on-street parking permit, please move your vehicle to the Third and Valley Garage levels 4 and 5 or the nearest municipal lot.

Weather Forecast:

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from the National Weather Service (NWS) from Friday (1/28/22) evening through Saturday (1/30/22) evening.

.. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible with winds gusting as high as 35mph.

.. Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

.. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening and Saturday morning commute.

Emergency Alerts and Non-Emergency Notifications:

The Village’s Alerts & Notifications system allows residents to subscribe to our notification service for all levels of Emergency Alerts as well as subscribe to specific non-emergency Notifications covering a variety of Village services and topics. Please update and check your subscription to ensure that you are getting all requested notifications. http://www.southorange.org/ 610/SO-Alerts

Emergency Protocols:

If you have a fire hydrant in front of your home, please keep it clearly visible and accessible as it could save your home – or even your life.

Residents are required to clear snow as best as possible from their sidewalks within 12 daylight hours following snowfall. Do not shovel snow into roadways, as it puts emergency vehicles in danger. Please be careful when shoveling and take frequent breaks.

Shoveling snow into the street is prohibited and will result in the issuance of a summons which will require a court appearance and fine.

Please do not stretch extension cords across roadways as it creates an unsafe condition for you and our emergency personnel.

Police Reminders:

Remove snow from the top of your vehicle prior to driving it to prevent hazardous conditions for other drivers.

Do not leave your vehicle running unattended to warm it.

Snow removal during overnight hours is permitted.

Do not approach any downed power lines, contact emergency services via telephone.

Contact the police department via telephone (973-763-3000, option 0) to report trees or large tree limbs that have fallen down and making roads impassable.

Third party reporting:

Please report any power outages to PSEG at: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734)

You can view the PSEG outage map: http://outagecenter.pseg.com/ external/default.html

Additional information:

If there are power outages, the Village asks all residents and neighborhood associations and groups to do their best to check on any residents that may be elderly or have special needs.

Non-emergency information and requests for service can be submitted via Report a Concern at http://www.southorange.org/ 597/SO-Connect or by downloading the app GovAlert on your mobile phone. Understand non high priority requests may not be responded to immediately.

Due to current weather conditions use great caution while driving Thursday morning as there may be icy conditions.

Be prepared in a winter storm! Head to southorange.org for some helpful tips.